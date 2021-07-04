UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Renowned Folk Artist Shukat Dhola Enthralls Audience At Lok Virsa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 03:00 PM

Renowned folk artist Shukat Dhola enthralls audience at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Renowned folk artist Shoukat Ali Dhola and his group has enthralled audience here at "Dhol party" organized by Lok Virsa in collaboration with private musical band.

In his opening remarks on the occasion, Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali welcomed the artists and audience in the program. He said that Lok Virsa would continue its efforts to entertain the people of Federal capital. He said that it was a matter of satisfaction that cultural programs were restarted after prolonged break due to COVID-19 pandemic. Shoukat Dhola and his group presented Punjabi folk songs with exciting Dhol performance and got big applause from the audience.

Shoukat Dhola is famous dhol player and performed in many major events at national and international level including China, Dubai, USA, Montana.

In his remarks, Shoukat Ali Dhola said that he always enjoyed to perform in federal capital.

Dhol can refer to any one of a number of similar types of double-headed drum widely used, with regional variations, throughout the subcontinent. Several percussion instruments such as the dhol used to exist during the Indus Valley Civilisation. Dhol was depicted in earliest ancient sculptural arts as one of the chief percussion instruments for ancient music along with tabla.

\778

Related Topics

USA Music China Dubai Montana From

Recent Stories

Healthcare an ideal jumping-off point for Artifici ..

32 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate US President on Independe ..

2 hours ago

ADEK becomes first international entity licensed f ..

2 hours ago

World’s first Warner Bros. themed hotel on track ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

4 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.