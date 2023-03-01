UrduPoint.com

Renowned Folk Singer Alam Lohar Remembered

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Renowned Punjabi folk singer Alam Lohar was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Wednesday.

He was born in 1928 at village Achh in district Gujarat of Punjab. He developed a new style of singing with "Chimta".

Alam Lohar was famous for his rendition of "Heer Waris Shah" along with other songs such as "Saif-ul-Malook" and "Jugni".

He was awarded Pride of Performance in 1979 by the government of Pakistan.

Alam Lohar died in an accident near Shamke Bhattian on July 3, 1979 when a heavily loaded truck collided with his vehicle. He was buried at the outskirts of Lalamusa on GT Road in Pakistan

