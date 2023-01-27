Renowned food outlets sealed for compromising on public safety

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiullah Khan, the district administration conducted night-time raids on renowned food outlets in the city.

Assistant Commissioner Rao Hashim inspected various restaurants, marts and hostels on University Road, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Afghan Sadaqat Juice Corner, Pot Snooker Club and Dehliz Pizza were sealed for not having fire safety equipment.

Similarly, the managers of Silver Dragon, University Tikka and Islamia Restaurant were arrested for compromising on public safety.

Legal action was initiated against the arrested managers.