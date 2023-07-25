Renowned German painter Dagmar Rauwald mesmerizes art lovers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Well-known German contemporary painter Dagmar Rauwald has captivated the dwellers of Islamabad with his remarkable art of painting during a one-day painting workshop followed by question answer sessions.

A large number of art lovers and indigenous painters participated in the workshop which was organized by the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) at the National Art Gallery.

Dagmar imparted the knowledge of painting techniques to the audience and demonstrated the different tools which help hone painting skills.

Dagmar's art practice focuses on emotional expressiveness and gestural painting which reminiscences the action paintings of the 50s of the 20th century.

Dagmar, who is considered to be one of the senior artists hailing from Europe, has displayed her artworks in numerous galleries worldwide. Her latest exhibition in Pakistan is currently on display at the COMSATS art gallery till July 26.