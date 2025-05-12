Renowned Hair Transplant Surgeon Dr Ashfaq meets Governor Kundi to discuss healthcare challenges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) In a significant step toward addressing healthcare concerns, renowned hair transplant surgeon Dr Ashfaq Ahmad Khan met with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi to discuss key issues affecting the province’s healthcare system, with a special focus on the challenges faced by young doctors.

During the meeting, Dr Ashfaq Khan highlighted the pressing issues within the medical community, including lack of resources, limited training opportunities, and the need for better policy support for emerging medical professionals.

He emphasized the importance of supporting young doctors, who are often the frontline of medical service delivery in both urban and rural areas of the province.

Governor Kundi appreciated Dr Ashfaq Khan’s dedication and acknowledged the vital role healthcare professionals play in the development and well-being of society.

He assured his full support in exploring practical solutions and pledged to work closely with medical stakeholders to improve healthcare infrastructure and professional development opportunities in KP.

Dr Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, widely recognized for his contributions in the field of cosmetic surgery, continues to use his platform to advocate for broader health reforms and youth empowerment within the medical sector.

Dr Khan also proposed the initiation of mentorship programs and skill-building workshops aimed at equipping young doctors with the latest medical techniques and ethical practices.

He stressed the need for government-backed initiatives to retain medical talent within the province and reduce the ongoing brain drain to other countries.

The Governor welcomed the idea, saying that such programs could significantly enhance the capacity of the province’s healthcare system while fostering a new generation of well-trained, confident medical professionals ready to meet the province's growing healthcare needs.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to collaborative efforts, with both parties agreeing to continue dialogue and engage relevant authorities to implement actionable strategies that address the concerns raised.