Renowned Health Practitioner Killed In Mastung

Published February 15, 2023

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :A renowned health practitioner was killed by unidentified men in the Mastung district of Balochistan in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Police said that Abdul Baqi, the famous Hakeem, was gunned down by armed men when he was going to his clinic.

The assailants managed to escape.

Soon after the incident, local administration reached the site and shifted the body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The cause of the killing is yet to be ascertained.

Further probe is underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

