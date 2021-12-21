Renowned hematologist Dr Tahir Shamsi dies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Country's renowned hematologist Dr Tahir Shamsi has passed away in Karachi on early Tuesday.

According to details, Dr Shamsi was admitted to the city's private medical facility, last week after he suffered brain hemorrhage.

He underwent surgery but his condition remained critical and was on the ventilator, according to doctors, private channels reported.

The renowned hematologist breathed his last on Tuesday, confirmed the hospital administration.

Dr Shamsi is credited with introducing bone-marrow transplant in Pakistan in 1996. So far, he performed 650 bone-marrow transplants and wrote over 100 research articles.

In 2011, Dr Shamsi established the National Institute for Blood Disease for the treatment of blood-related diseases.

He was the director of the Stem Cell Program at NIBD as well.