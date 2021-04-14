Renowned intellectual Anwer Maqsood, veteran actor Javed Sheikh and others got their 2nd dose of vaccination at the vaccination center of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

" I got my second dose of covid vaccination at the council's vaccination center there is a sense of professionalism, discipline, and love in the staff here

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th April, 2021) " I got my second dose of covid vaccination at the council's vaccination center there is a sense of professionalism, discipline, and love in the staff here. I would request the people of my country to get vaccinated even if someone forbid" said intellectual Anwer Maqsood

It should be noted that the process of the second dose of corona vaccine has started in Arts Council's vaccination center jointly established by the Sindh Health Department.

After getting the second dose of covid vaccination veteran Actor Javed Sheikh said " I am feeling great after completing my second dose of vaccination". Corona is not over yet those who have not been vaccinated must be vaccinated, he said. Former Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter also visited the center for his second dose he said that after the first dose of covid vaccination he didn't feel any side effects. "I thanked Ahmed Shah, Arts Council, and Sindh Government for proficient arrangement," said Akhter.

Leading director and actor of Pakistan showbiz industry Asif Raza Mir got his first dose of covid vaccination from the council's center he said that Arts Council Karachi has made great arrangements for the artist community I urge everyone belongs to this community to please come and get vaccinated from this vaccination center.

I am grateful to Ahmed Shah who encouraged me to get vaccinated.

Actor Ejaz Aslam visited the center with his parents for getting their first dose of vaccination center, actor said "The arrangements in the council are excellent, the vaccination process has been completed very soon, all people are requested to get vaccinated so that this epidemic can be got rid of"



Famous personalities of the artist community including Asad Abid, Javed Ahmed Vohra, Aftab Zafar, Rehana Roohi, Azra Sadiq have been vaccinated at the Arts Council's vaccination center. It should be noted that the timings of the vaccination center during Ramadan will be 9am- 2pm.