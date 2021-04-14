UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Renowned Intellectual Anwer Maqsood, Veteran Actor Javed Sheikh And Others Got Their 2nd Dose Of Vaccination At The Vaccination Center Of Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 06:25 PM

Renowned intellectual Anwer Maqsood, veteran actor Javed Sheikh and others got their 2nd dose of vaccination at the vaccination center of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

" I got my second dose of covid vaccination at the council's vaccination center there is a sense of professionalism, discipline, and love in the staff here

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th April, 2021) " I got my second dose of covid vaccination at the council's vaccination center there is a sense of professionalism, discipline, and love in the staff here. I would request the people of my country to get vaccinated even if someone forbid" said intellectual Anwer Maqsood
It should be noted that the process of the second dose of corona vaccine has started in Arts Council's vaccination center jointly established by the Sindh Health Department.

After getting the second dose of covid vaccination veteran Actor Javed Sheikh said " I am feeling great after completing my second dose of vaccination". Corona is not over yet those who have not been vaccinated must be vaccinated, he said. Former Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter also visited the center for his second dose he said that after the first dose of covid vaccination he didn't feel any side effects. "I thanked Ahmed Shah, Arts Council, and Sindh Government for proficient arrangement," said Akhter.

Leading director and actor of Pakistan showbiz industry Asif Raza Mir got his first dose of covid vaccination from the council's center he said that Arts Council Karachi has made great arrangements for the artist community I urge everyone belongs to this community to please come and get vaccinated from this vaccination center.

I am grateful to Ahmed Shah who encouraged me to get vaccinated.

Actor Ejaz Aslam visited the center with his parents for getting their first dose of vaccination center, actor said "The arrangements in the council are excellent, the vaccination process has been completed very soon, all people are requested to get vaccinated so that this epidemic can be got rid of"


Famous personalities of the artist community including Asad Abid, Javed Ahmed Vohra, Aftab Zafar, Rehana Roohi, Azra Sadiq have been vaccinated at the Arts Council's vaccination center. It should be noted that the timings of the vaccination center during Ramadan will be 9am- 2pm.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Showbiz Asif Raza Mir Javed Sheikh All From Government Industry Ramadan Love

Recent Stories

London High Court Rejects Ex-Yukos Shareholders' L ..

2 minutes ago

Karoonjhar Range district Tharparkar has about 26 ..

2 minutes ago

Young scholar secures distinction as successfully ..

2 minutes ago

Engineering Wing team inspect ongoing work under P ..

5 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court fixes hearing on references a ..

5 minutes ago

CM pays tribute to police, law enforcement agencie ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.