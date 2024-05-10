Renowned Journalist Mazhar Abbass Unveils Abbottabad Cricket Trophy
Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2024 | 06:39 PM
Senior journalist and anchor person Mazhar Abbas on Friday unveiled the trophy for an upcoming cricket tournament at Abbottabad Press Club. The event was organized by the Regional Sports Office (RSO) Abbottabad
It is pertinent to mention that RSO Abbottabad has brought together representatives from 32 government departments for the event, which marks an exciting collaboration between various governmental bodies.
On the occasion, Regional Sports Officer Ahmed Zaman, senior journalist Aizaz Syed, Asif Bashir Chaudhry, President of the Abbottabad Press Club Muhammad Shahid Chaudhry and President of the Abbottabad Union of Journalists Saqib Khan were present to commemorate the event.
The ceremony served as a precursor to the highly anticipated cricket tournament, scheduled to kick off in the coming two days. Organized under the auspices of Regional Sports, the tournament promises good competition among the participating teams.
District Sports Officer Muhammad Junaid, District Youth Officer Talal Ahmed, DDHO Commissioner Dr. Shahzad Iqbal and PCB Cricket Ground Manager Shaukat Gul Khan were also present and graced the occasion.
According to the tournament schedule, 22 teams representing various government departments will contest in the tournament, which will follow a knockout format.
