Renowned journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai passes away

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Renowned journalist, an expert of Afghanistan Affairs and Resident Editor Daily The news International, Rahimullah Yousafzai passed away due to protected illness here Thursday.

According to his family sources, the funeral prayer of the deceased will be held at 11am on Friday in his native village Inzargi, Ghundo in Katlang subdivision of Mardan district (near Katlang interchange on Swat expressway).