Renowned Journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai Passes Away

Renowned journalist and expert of Afghanistan Affairs, Rahimullah Yousafzai died due to protected illness here on Thursday night

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Renowned journalist and expert of Afghanistan Affairs, Rahimullah Yousafzai died due to protected illness here on Thursday night.

According to his family, the veteran journalist was suffering from cancer that caused his death. He was 66.

Rahimullah Yusufzai was a highly respected journalist of the country, who earned great name due to his accurate, objective and unbiased reporting on national and international issues especially on Afghanistan situation.

He remained associated with BBC and several others national and international news organisations and proved his mettle.

Before of his demise, Rahimullah was the Resident Editor of Daily The News International at Peshawar.

He was a role model for young journalists who always assist them in writing on different issues especially political, security and strategic besides Afghanistan issues.

Keeping in view of the meritorious services, the Government of Pakistan has decorated him with prestigious Sitara-i-Imtiaz.

Rahimullah Yousafzai has also served patron-in-chief of Sarhad sports Writers Association (SSWA) in 1989.

He was perhaps the first journalist from SSWP, who travelled to Beijing China for coverage of the Asian Games 1990.

The Governor and Chief Minister KP have expressed profound grief and sorrow over the said demise of Rahimullah Yousafzai and termed his death is a great loss.

Praising the service of late Rahimullah, CM said he was an institution and his contributions for journalism would always be remembered.

He said Rahimullah was a true professional and vacuum created after his death would hardly be fulfilled.

The cabinet of Peshawar Press Club has also expressed grief over the demise of Rahimullah Yousafzai.

They prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.

Meanwhile, funeral prayer of the deceased would be held at 11am on Friday in his native village Inzargi, Ghundo at Katlang subdivision of Mardan district near Katlang interchange on Swat Expressway.

