KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) 5th death anniversary of Shaikh Aziz, a renowned journalist and scholar of Sindh, will be observed on Saturday, October 7, 2023 in Karachi in a simple manner.

In this regard, Quran Khawani will be arranged at his residence in Gulistan-e-Johar area of Karachi and later on Fatiha will be offered at his grave.

Shaikh Aziz passed away due to a heart attack in 2018. He started journalism career in 1958 from the newspaper Daily Karwan Hyderabad. Afterwards he served as the editor of Sindhi daily Ibrat and Sindh news newspaper.

Later, he worked as a magazine editor in urdu newspapers Jang and Hurriyat from Karachi and finally he had associated with the English daily Dawn for a long time.

His writings become source of inspiration for democratic movements especially the Movement for Restoration of Democracy (MRD) during Zia regime.

Shaikh Aziz also served as the vice chairman of the Sindhi Adabi board in 2010.

He had also worked with Department of Mass Communication of Sindh University as a visiting professor for a few years.

During this time, he penned down a book “Amali Sahafat” for university students, which is still a part of the syllabus.

Besides, he is author of many books in Sindhi, English and Urdu languages while he also wrote countless reviews, columns and features.

Shaikh Aziz had great knowledge about Sindhi and foreign music and he also wrote number of books and articles on the subject of music.

His last book was written about the ancient instrument of Sindh, “Chang” that was published in 2020 after his death.