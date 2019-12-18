Renowned journalist, writer Shaukat Siddiqui remembered

Famous journalist and writer Shaukat Siddiqui was remembered on his death anniversary on Wednesday.Shaukat Siddiqui was born on March 20, 1923 in a literary family of Lucknow, India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Famous journalist and writer Shaukat Siddiqui was remembered on his death anniversary on Wednesday.Shaukat Siddiqui was born on March 20, 1923 in a literary family of Lucknow, India.

After partition of the sub-continent, he migrated to Pakistan in 1950 and stayed in Lahore but soon permanently settled in Karachi.

His early days in Pakistan were full of financial trouble and political opposition, which he soon overcame.

He accompanied Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in a lot of his foreign tours.He was an active member of Pakistan Writers' Guild and a partisan of progressive writers association. Shaukat Siddiqi worked at the news-desks of the Times of Karachi, Pakistan Standard and the Morning news.

He finally rose to be the editor of the Daily Anjam, the Weekly Al-Fatah and the Daily Musawat Karachi, before bidding goodbye to journalism in 1984.

Shaukat Siddiqui's first piece of writing was a short story, Kon kisi ka, published in Weekly Khayyam Lahore.

In 1952, his first collection of short stories, "Teesra Admi" (1952), was brought out and proved to be a great success.

Subsequently, other collections of short stories Andhere Dur Andhere (1955), Raton Ka Shahar (1956) and Keemya Gar (1984), followed.He died on December 18,2006 in Karachi at the age of 83.