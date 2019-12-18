UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Renowned Journalist, Writer Shaukat Siddiqui Remembered

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 05:25 PM

Renowned journalist, writer Shaukat Siddiqui remembered

Famous journalist and writer Shaukat Siddiqui was remembered on his death anniversary on Wednesday.Shaukat Siddiqui was born on March 20, 1923 in a literary family of Lucknow, India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Famous journalist and writer Shaukat Siddiqui was remembered on his death anniversary on Wednesday.Shaukat Siddiqui was born on March 20, 1923 in a literary family of Lucknow, India.

After partition of the sub-continent, he migrated to Pakistan in 1950 and stayed in Lahore but soon permanently settled in Karachi.

His early days in Pakistan were full of financial trouble and political opposition, which he soon overcame.

He accompanied Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in a lot of his foreign tours.He was an active member of Pakistan Writers' Guild and a partisan of progressive writers association. Shaukat Siddiqi worked at the news-desks of the Times of Karachi, Pakistan Standard and the Morning news.

He finally rose to be the editor of the Daily Anjam, the Weekly Al-Fatah and the Daily Musawat Karachi, before bidding goodbye to journalism in 1984.

Shaukat Siddiqui's first piece of writing was a short story, Kon kisi ka, published in Weekly Khayyam Lahore.

In 1952, his first collection of short stories, "Teesra Admi" (1952), was brought out and proved to be a great success.

Subsequently, other collections of short stories Andhere Dur Andhere (1955), Raton Ka Shahar (1956) and Keemya Gar (1984), followed.He died on December 18,2006 in Karachi at the age of 83.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Lahore Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Died Gar Tours Lucknow Raton March December Family Opposition

Recent Stories

NAB opposes removal of Maryam Nawaz’s name from ..

9 minutes ago

Malaysian PM rejects “Saudis’ concerns” abou ..

36 minutes ago

China support int'l Chinese language education pro ..

13 minutes ago

Danish gov't launches pilot projects to relieve st ..

13 minutes ago

Commemorative stamp issued to mark Abu Dhabi Chamb ..

43 minutes ago

&#039;For Abu Dhabi&#039; initiative to enhance pu ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.