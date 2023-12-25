Renowned legendary actor Nisar Qadri dies at 82

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) The art lovers bid farewell to the legendary actor Nisar Qadri, who breathed his last at the age of 82 on Saturday and

the curtain has fallen on the illustrious career that Qadri carved for himself, leaving an indelible mark on the realms of television, radio, and stage.

Nisar Qadri, a stalwart in the entertainment industry, commenced his journey in 1966 with Radio Pakistan. Over the years, he not only graced the airwaves but also found his prowess on the television screen and theatrical stages. His contribution to the performing arts was nothing short of exemplary, earning him the prestigious President's Medal for Excellence in Television, Radio, and Stage in 2016.

The late actor's career spanned decades, during which he captivated audiences with his skillful performances and versatility. From the airwaves of Radio Pakistan to the vibrant hues of television and the dynamic energy of live theatre, Qadri's artistic footprint resonated across mediums.

In 2016, the nation acknowledged his outstanding contributions when he was honored with the President's Medal. This accolade served as a testament to his dedication and mastery in shaping the cultural landscape of Pakistan through his craft.

As news of Nisar Qadri's demise reverberates, heartfelt messages of condolence poured in from the Drama Section, Performing Arts Division, and Director General PNCA, Ayub Jamali. The loss is deeply felt, and tributes are pouring in, commemorating a thespian who enriched the nation's cultural heritage.

Qadri's legacy goes beyond the accolades; it resides in the memories he etched into the hearts of those who enjoyed his performances. His ability to bring characters to life, whether on the airwaves or the stage, left an enduring impact on the artistic tapestry of Pakistan.

As the nation reflects on the life and times of Nisar Qadri, his departure leaves a void that will be hard to fill. His journey from the inception at Radio Pakistan to becoming a household name is a narrative of dedication, passion, and an unwavering commitment to the craft.

In this moment of grief, Pakistan remembers Nisar Qadri not just as an actor but as a cultural icon, whose contributions will continue to resonate through the echoes of his performances that have become an integral part of the nation's artistic heritage.