UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Renowned Literary Luminary 'Jamiluddin Aali' Remembred Today

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 01:35 PM

Renowned literary luminary 'Jamiluddin Aali' remembred today

Renowned poet, lyricist, columnist, creator of several popular national songs including "Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan" and scholar Nawabzada Mirza Jamiluddin Ahmed Khan commonly known as Jamiluddin Aali was remembred on his death anniversary today (Saturday)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ):Renowned poet, lyricist, columnist, creator of several popular national songs including "Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan" and scholar Nawabzada Mirza Jamiluddin Ahmed Khan commonly known as Jamiluddin Aali was remembred on his death anniversary today (Saturday).

Jamiluddin Aali, rules the hearts of the people of the motherland through his literary work and songs.

Aali was born in a literary family of Delhi. His grandfather Nawb Allauddin Ahmed was a friend and student of great Urdu poet Asa Ullah Khan Ghalib. His father Sir Ameeruddin Ahmed Khan was also a poet, and his mother Syeda Jamila Baigum belonged to the family of Mir Dard.

He was born in Delhi, India on January 1925. Aali earned a BA Economics Degree from Anglo Arabic College.

He passed CSS examination in 1951, and joined Pakistan Taxation Service. Aali wrote many books and many patriotic songs.

Jamiluddin Aali won Pride of Performance award in 1991 and Hilal-e-Imtiaz in 2004.

Famous patriotic songs that he wrote also included "Aye Watan Ke Sajelay Jawanoo", Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan" "Hum Mustafavi Mustafavi Hain", "Mera Paigham Pakistan", "Ab Yeh Andaz-e-Anjuman Hoga", "Hum Maain, Hum Behnain, Hum Baitiyan", "Jo Naam Wahi Pehchan, Pakistan Pakistan", "Aye Des Ki Hawaao, Kushboo Mein Bas Ke Jao", "Itne Bade Jewan Sagar Mein, Tu Ne Pakistan Diya","Yeh Kavita Pakistani Hai".

He passed away at the age of 90 years, due to cardiac arrest on November 23, 2015.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Delhi Jamiluddin Aali Student Sagar Bade January November CSS 2015 Family From Arab

Recent Stories

PTI's local govt system to empower conman man: Min ..

3 minutes ago

Australia dominate Pakistan with bat and ball

3 minutes ago

Australia v Pakistan first Test scoreboard

2 seconds ago

NIH confirms two new cases from Lakki Marwat, Bann ..

7 seconds ago

Former Trump advisor accuses White House of blocki ..

6 minutes ago

DSDCC approves 19 schemes of roads repair, mainten ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.