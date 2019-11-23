Renowned literary luminary 'Jamiluddin Aali' remembred today

Renowned poet, lyricist, columnist, creator of several popular national songs including "Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan" and scholar Nawabzada Mirza Jamiluddin Ahmed Khan commonly known as Jamiluddin Aali was remembred on his death anniversary today (Saturday)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ):Renowned poet, lyricist, columnist, creator of several popular national songs including "Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan" and scholar Nawabzada Mirza Jamiluddin Ahmed Khan commonly known as Jamiluddin Aali was remembred on his death anniversary today (Saturday).

Jamiluddin Aali, rules the hearts of the people of the motherland through his literary work and songs.

Aali was born in a literary family of Delhi. His grandfather Nawb Allauddin Ahmed was a friend and student of great Urdu poet Asa Ullah Khan Ghalib. His father Sir Ameeruddin Ahmed Khan was also a poet, and his mother Syeda Jamila Baigum belonged to the family of Mir Dard.

He was born in Delhi, India on January 1925. Aali earned a BA Economics Degree from Anglo Arabic College.

He passed CSS examination in 1951, and joined Pakistan Taxation Service. Aali wrote many books and many patriotic songs.

Jamiluddin Aali won Pride of Performance award in 1991 and Hilal-e-Imtiaz in 2004.

Famous patriotic songs that he wrote also included "Aye Watan Ke Sajelay Jawanoo", Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan" "Hum Mustafavi Mustafavi Hain", "Mera Paigham Pakistan", "Ab Yeh Andaz-e-Anjuman Hoga", "Hum Maain, Hum Behnain, Hum Baitiyan", "Jo Naam Wahi Pehchan, Pakistan Pakistan", "Aye Des Ki Hawaao, Kushboo Mein Bas Ke Jao", "Itne Bade Jewan Sagar Mein, Tu Ne Pakistan Diya","Yeh Kavita Pakistani Hai".

He passed away at the age of 90 years, due to cardiac arrest on November 23, 2015.