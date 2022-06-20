UrduPoint.com

Renowned Lyricist 'Khawaja Pervez' Remembered On His 11th Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Renowned lyricist 'Khawaja Pervez' remembered on his 11th anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Prominent composer and film lyricist Khawaja Pervaiz was remembered on his 11th death anniversary as nation through social media plateforms paid rich tributes for his unforgettable services for film industry.

He was born at Amritsar in 1932. His real name was Ghulam Mohayudin.

Parvaiz was indeed the saving grace of an industry that fell too hard and too fast after its patrons left forever.

Songs penned by Parvaiz were brought to life by notable singers including Madam Noor Jahan, Ahmed Rushdi, Mehdi Hassan, Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Nayyara Noor, Runa Laila, Masood Rana, Naheed Akhtar and Mala, among others, Electronic channels reported.

The late icon has over 8,000 songs to his credit, among which are popular tracks including Sonay Di Taveetri, Sun Ve Balori, Pyar Bharay Dou Sharmeelay Nain, Tumhi Ho Mehboob Meray and Mahi Away Ga Mei Phullan Naal Dharti Sajawan GI.

He also composed the verses of some of the songs featured in Nusrat's debut album, such as Sanu Ik Pal and Kissay Da Yaar.

The impact of these songs on the industry is such that even the younger generation is aware of these hits.

He died on this day in 2011 in Lahore.

Related Topics

Lahore Film And Movies Social Media Died Nain Ho Amritsar Mehdi Hassan Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Nayyara Noor Naheed Akhtar National University Industry

Recent Stories

Govt decides to launch drive power in public depts

Govt decides to launch drive power in public depts

20 minutes ago
 IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issues an "u ..

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issues an "unconditional apology"

38 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal calls for 'Charter of Economy' for cou ..

Ahsan Iqbal calls for 'Charter of Economy' for country's sustainable development

1 hour ago
 How cricketers marked Father's Day?

How cricketers marked Father's Day?

2 hours ago
 Harbhajan Singh says that he won’t be making any ..

Harbhajan Singh says that he won’t be making any bold statements before Pakist ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls on Int’l community to support UNH ..

Pakistan calls on Int’l community to support UNHCR’s efforts in support of r ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.