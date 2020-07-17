Renowned magician Iqbal Hussain dies of cardiac arrest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Renowned Peshawar based magician and President Magicians of Pakistan, Iqbal Hussain died after suffering a fatal cardiac arrest on Thursday night here.

Iqbal Hussain who entertained his fans for decades, had also worked in Pakistan Television Network (PTV) as A-class magician.

Being an expert in street magic cards tricks, Iqbal's magic earned widespread praise from across the country and was also the lone magician who entertained audience with his surprising magic tricks since 80s.

He had the honor of performing in leading hotels of the country as well as in private events and in school functions. Iqbal had been performing his art on ptv since 1990 to 1998.

He was a senior member of the International Brothers of Magician America, United Magician of Pakistan and had showcased his talents abroad including in China, India and Hong Kong.

The late magician had an habit of mingling with children in no time to earn their love.

Iqbal was born in Kakshal area of Peshawar and lived in Landi Arbab, a village on outskirt of Peshawar with his wife and four sons.

According to his family, the renowned magician was rushed to a nearby hospital Wednesday night after he complained of chest pain where he breathed his last.

Asif, the son of Iqbal Hussain said "My father devoted his entire life to the art of magic and taught his unique tricks and skills to my elder brother".

He lamented that his father was teaching witchcraft on his own but never received appreciation or any financial support from the government, He demanded financial support for his family saying their lone bread earner has now left them.