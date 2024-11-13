Open Menu

Renowned Meteorologist Calls For Planning, Legislation To Reduce Smog Effects

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Renowned meteorologist calls for planning, legislation to reduce smog effects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Renowned Meteorologist, Anjum Nazir Zaigham on Wednesday called for planning and legislation to reduce the effects of smog caused by human activities.

The phenomenon of smog did not develop in one day or some months, it took some years to its accumulation, he told APP.

“We still assume that the causes of smog include the burning of remains of crops and the fuel used in factories and we are taking steps to overcome this issue, while on the contrary, major contributor of sulphur in the air is fuel used in vehicles”, he said.

He suggested that for the elimination and reduction of smog in the air, it was necessary to enhance the usage of fuel that contributed fewer chemicals in the environment.

He remarked that cutting of trees on regular basis and at massive level also contributed to the climate change.

He requested to increase plantation at massive level to counter the negative impacts of climate change.

Prof. Dr. Haroon Hameed, a health expert, also commented that quality of air index had reached at dangerous level in some cities of Pakistan.

He further remarked that the smog caused medical issues in human body parts like nose, throat, ear and also enhanced the breathing issues mostly in children.

He further added that recent data showed that adults were facing attack of paralysis due to smog.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack

Recent Stories

Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandali ..

Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandalism case

17 minutes ago
 Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 ..

Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 to Rs5 per litre in Pakistan

26 minutes ago
 Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Con ..

Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Conference for Investors From Pak ..

35 minutes ago
 Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil instal ..

Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil installations

36 minutes ago
 Wives should not object as Islam permits four marr ..

Wives should not object as Islam permits four marriages: Hira Soomro

49 minutes ago
 Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punja ..

Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid ..

1 hour ago
Security tightened around Karachi airport amid thr ..

Security tightened around Karachi airport amid threat concerns

2 hours ago
 Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted ..

Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog

2 hours ago
 Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressu ..

Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat

2 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshaw ..

Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshawar  

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2024

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan