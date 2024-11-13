Renowned meteorologist calls for planning, legislation to reduce smog effects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Renowned Meteorologist, Anjum Nazir Zaigham on Wednesday called for planning and legislation to reduce the effects of smog caused by human activities.

The phenomenon of smog did not develop in one day or some months, it took some years to its accumulation, he told APP.

“We still assume that the causes of smog include the burning of remains of crops and the fuel used in factories and we are taking steps to overcome this issue, while on the contrary, major contributor of sulphur in the air is fuel used in vehicles”, he said.

He suggested that for the elimination and reduction of smog in the air, it was necessary to enhance the usage of fuel that contributed fewer chemicals in the environment.

He remarked that cutting of trees on regular basis and at massive level also contributed to the climate change.

He requested to increase plantation at massive level to counter the negative impacts of climate change.

Prof. Dr. Haroon Hameed, a health expert, also commented that quality of air index had reached at dangerous level in some cities of Pakistan.

He further remarked that the smog caused medical issues in human body parts like nose, throat, ear and also enhanced the breathing issues mostly in children.

He further added that recent data showed that adults were facing attack of paralysis due to smog.