Renowned mountaineer Sajid Ali Sadpara visits Rescue 1122 headquarters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Renowned mountaineer Sajid Ali Sadpara with his team visited the Emergency Services Headquarters and academy of Rescue 1122 here on Wednesday.

On this occasion, DG Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer announced that Rescue 1122 team will go K-2 with Sadpara the next year and also paid rich tribute to services of his father Ali Sadpara.

He said Rescue Service also conducted Mountain Rescue Training of Emergency Personnel regularly at Murree hills especially in winter to enhance capacity of the staff.

Sajid Ali Sadpara appreciated the training of Rescue 1122 to deal with rescue operations and lauded itsservices for Punjab and other provinces. He said in fact Rescue Service was an organization of professionals for public safety. "It's indeed a pleasure to visit such a prestigious organization. The Rescue 1122 is delivering the system which isbeneficial for people," he added.