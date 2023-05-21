UrduPoint.com

Renowned Music Director A Hameed Remembered

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Renowned music director A Hameed remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Death anniversary of renowned music director Sheikh Abdul Hameed widely known as A.Hameed was observed on Saturday.

Born in Amritsar in 1924, he started his career as a pianist. After partition, he migrated to Pakistan and composed music for many movies including Anjaam, Saheli and Bharosa.

Music composed by him for film Saheli and Aulad earned him wide recognition.

A Hameed was presented Nigar Award for Best Music Director in the film Dosti in 1971.

He passed away on May 20 in Rawalpindi in 1991.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Music Amritsar Rawalpindi May Best

Recent Stories

Al-Jarwan attends annual meeting of Russia-Islamic ..

Al-Jarwan attends annual meeting of Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group

44 minutes ago
 Balochistan Health deptt, Nadra sign MoU

Balochistan Health deptt, Nadra sign MoU

45 minutes ago
 Renowned music director A Hameed remembered

Renowned music director A Hameed remembered

45 minutes ago
 Pope Confirms Cardinal Zuppi as Mediator in Ukrain ..

Pope Confirms Cardinal Zuppi as Mediator in Ukrainian Conflict

58 minutes ago
 FESCO directed to outsource bill distribution in 1 ..

FESCO directed to outsource bill distribution in 14 subdivisions

58 minutes ago
 Legal process of trial against perpetrators of May ..

Legal process of trial against perpetrators of May 9 tragedy commenced under Con ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.