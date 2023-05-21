Renowned music director A Hameed remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Death anniversary of renowned music director Sheikh Abdul Hameed widely known as A.Hameed was observed on Saturday.

Born in Amritsar in 1924, he started his career as a pianist. After partition, he migrated to Pakistan and composed music for many movies including Anjaam, Saheli and Bharosa.

Music composed by him for film Saheli and Aulad earned him wide recognition.

A Hameed was presented Nigar Award for Best Music Director in the film Dosti in 1971.

He passed away on May 20 in Rawalpindi in 1991.