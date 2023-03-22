UrduPoint.com

Renowned Music Director, Composer Nisar Bazmi Remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Renowned legendary music director and composer Nisar Bazmi was remembered on his 16th death anniversary on Wednesday (today).

He was born in Mumbai on December 1, 1924, in a religious family. He changed his last name to Bazmi to embark on a film music career.

He was hired by All India Radio in 1939 as an artist and first composed songs in 1944, which were broadcast on the Bombay Radio Station.

His first film, Jumna Paar, was released in 1946 and immediately established him as a first-rate composer.

Bazmi composed songs for more than 40 films in India, 28 of which were released before he migrated to Pakistan in the 1960s.

He has composed music for more than 60 Pakistani films.

Nisar Bazmi received Pride of Performance and many other awards for his achievements.

He died on March 22, 2007, in Karachi.

