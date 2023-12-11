Renowned novelist Khadija Mastoor remembered on her birth anniversary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Renowned short story writer and novelist Khadija Mastoor was remembered on the occasion of her birth anniversary on Monday.

Born on December 11, 1927 in Bareilly, she migrated to Lahore with her family after the independence of Pakistan in 1947 and settled there. Khadija Mastoor started writing short stories in 1942 and continued writing till her death. Five books of her short stories and two novels have been published. Her stories were based on social and moral values as well as political.

Her writing was based on experience and observation.

Khadija Mastoor's novel Aangan is considered as a literary masterpiece in urdu literature, which has also been made into a television drama. Her younger sister Hajra Masroor was also a short story writer while poet, play writer and newspaper columnist Khalid Ahmad was her younger brother.

Khadija Mastoor was died on July 25, 1982 in London and was buried there.