Renowned novelist, playwright Bano Qudsia remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Renowned novelist and playwright Bano Qudsia known as Bano Appa was remembered on her 91st birth anniversary among the literary circles around the country.

She was born on November 28, 1928 in Ferozpur (India). She completed her Master's degree from Punjab University in 1950 and got married to well-known writer and play writer Ashfaq Ahmed.

Afterwards, she continued her writing in guidance of her husband. Bano Qudsia is known as best fiction writer of urdu.

Ashfaq Ahmed's autobiography Baba Saheba was incomplete at the time of his death in September 2004.

Qudsia completed the biography and the second part of it was published as Rah-i-Rawaan.

Her best dramas were 'Na Kabilay Zikar', 'Bazgasht', 'Amar Bail', 'Dast Basta', 'Saman-e-Wajood', 'Tawajao Ki Talib' and 'Kuch aur Nahi'.

Bano Qudsia's novel 'Raja Gidh' is one of best novels of Urdu. Her other books are Ek Din, Shehar-e-Lazawal, Perwah, Moom Ki Galiyan, Dosra Darwaza, Hijratoun Kay Darmiyan.

Bano Qudsia died on February 4, 2017 in Lahore at the age of 88.