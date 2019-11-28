UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Renowned Novelist, Playwright Bano Qudsia Remembered

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 02:10 PM

Renowned novelist, playwright Bano Qudsia remembered

Renowned novelist and playwright Bano Qudsia known as Bano Appa was remembered on her 91st birth anniversary among the literary circles around the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Renowned novelist and playwright Bano Qudsia known as Bano Appa was remembered on her 91st birth anniversary among the literary circles around the country.

She was born on November 28, 1928 in Ferozpur (India). She completed her Master's degree from Punjab University in 1950 and got married to well-known writer and play writer Ashfaq Ahmed.

Afterwards, she continued her writing in guidance of her husband. Bano Qudsia is known as best fiction writer of urdu.

Ashfaq Ahmed's autobiography Baba Saheba was incomplete at the time of his death in September 2004.

Qudsia completed the biography and the second part of it was published as Rah-i-Rawaan.

Her best dramas were 'Na Kabilay Zikar', 'Bazgasht', 'Amar Bail', 'Dast Basta', 'Saman-e-Wajood', 'Tawajao Ki Talib' and 'Kuch aur Nahi'.

Bano Qudsia's novel 'Raja Gidh' is one of best novels of Urdu. Her other books are Ek Din, Shehar-e-Lazawal, Perwah, Moom Ki Galiyan, Dosra Darwaza, Hijratoun Kay Darmiyan.

Bano Qudsia died on February 4, 2017 in Lahore at the age of 88.

Related Topics

India Lahore Punjab Married Died February September November 2017 From Best

Recent Stories

Oil trader sues Lebanon bank in US court

5 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

15 minutes ago

A majority of employed Pakistanis (74%) claim to b ..

45 minutes ago

The Exploration and Production (E&P) companies pro ..

12 minutes ago

Tehran Expresses Disapproval to Baghdad After Atta ..

12 minutes ago

'Numerous fatalities' after small plane crash in C ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.