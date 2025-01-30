Renowned Novelist Sarfaraz Baig Visits PNCA, Explores Literary And Cultural Synergy
Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2025 | 08:21 PM
The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) hosted acclaimed Paris-based novelist Sarfaraz Baig, honoring his literary contributions and commitment to global storytelling
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) hosted acclaimed Paris-based novelist Sarfaraz Baig, honoring his literary contributions and commitment to global storytelling.
His visit sparked engaging discussions on the intersection of literature, cultural diplomacy, and artistic collaboration, reinforcing the role of the arts in bridging diverse societies.
Upon his arrival, Baig was warmly received by Dr. Bilal Karim, Director of Public Relations and Research (PRR), and Khursheed Ahmed, Deputy Director of Administration.
As a gesture of appreciation for his literary achievements, Dr. Bilal Karim presented him with a book.
During his visit, Baig commended PNCA’s efforts in preserving Pakistan’s rich artistic heritage and providing a platform for creative expression.
He emphasized the importance of strengthening literary ties between Pakistan and the international literary community to foster mutual understanding and cultural exchange.
"Literature has the unique power to transcend borders, connect cultures, and shape narratives that inspire generations. Platforms like PNCA play a crucial role in nurturing this dialogue," he remarked.
PNCA continues to serve as a vibrant hub for intellectual and artistic engagement, welcoming creative minds from around the world to contribute to Pakistan’s evolving cultural landscape.
Recent Stories
Workshop on implementation of Mortality Surveillance System concluded
Pakistan, Serbia to strengthen bilateral trade ties
Strict measures taken to combat criminal, anti-state elements: home secretary
Punjab governor acknowledges business community’s role in economic growth
Historic health measures being taken in Punjab: Khawaja Salman
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebrates Chinese New Year
SECP issues draft amendments to the REIT regulations, 2022
KU decides to give final opportunity to students to appear in BA, BSc, BCom, MA, ..
Govt's prudent policies result in sharp decline in inflation rate
Police officials reviews security arrangements of banks in DI Khan
Interior Ministry blocks passports of Shehzad Akbar, Farah Shahzadi
Polio vaccination drive in Gujrat from Feb 3
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Workshop on implementation of Mortality Surveillance System concluded2 minutes ago
-
Strict measures taken to combat criminal, anti-state elements: home secretary2 minutes ago
-
Historic health measures being taken in Punjab: Khawaja Salman5 minutes ago
-
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebrates Chinese New Year5 minutes ago
-
KU decides to give final opportunity to students to appear in BA, BSc, BCom, MA, LLB Exams5 minutes ago
-
Police officials reviews security arrangements of banks in DI Khan10 minutes ago
-
Interior Ministry blocks passports of Shehzad Akbar, Farah Shahzadi21 minutes ago
-
Polio vaccination drive in Gujrat from Feb 35 minutes ago
-
SP Dolphin directs officers to enhance patrolling, uphold integrity5 minutes ago
-
ITP launches flower, candy campaign to promote traffic awareness5 minutes ago
-
Gilani, Austrian Federal Council President discuss strengthening bilateral ties5 minutes ago
-
SU announces commencement of physical classes from February 35 minutes ago