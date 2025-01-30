Open Menu

Renowned Novelist Sarfaraz Baig Visits PNCA, Explores Literary And Cultural Synergy

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2025 | 08:21 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) hosted acclaimed Paris-based novelist Sarfaraz Baig, honoring his literary contributions and commitment to global storytelling.

His visit sparked engaging discussions on the intersection of literature, cultural diplomacy, and artistic collaboration, reinforcing the role of the arts in bridging diverse societies.

Upon his arrival, Baig was warmly received by Dr. Bilal Karim, Director of Public Relations and Research (PRR), and Khursheed Ahmed, Deputy Director of Administration.

As a gesture of appreciation for his literary achievements, Dr. Bilal Karim presented him with a book.

During his visit, Baig commended PNCA’s efforts in preserving Pakistan’s rich artistic heritage and providing a platform for creative expression.

He emphasized the importance of strengthening literary ties between Pakistan and the international literary community to foster mutual understanding and cultural exchange.

"Literature has the unique power to transcend borders, connect cultures, and shape narratives that inspire generations. Platforms like PNCA play a crucial role in nurturing this dialogue," he remarked.

PNCA continues to serve as a vibrant hub for intellectual and artistic engagement, welcoming creative minds from around the world to contribute to Pakistan’s evolving cultural landscape.

