Renowned Pashto Comedian Mirawas Passes Away

Published April 03, 2025 | 09:52 PM

Renowned Pashto comedian Mirawas breathed his last after a prolonged illness at a hospital in Mardan on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Renowned Pashto comedian Mirawas breathed his last after a prolonged illness at a hospital in Mardan on Thursday.

According to hospital sources, Mirawas had been battling serious health issues for a long time and was undergoing treatment before he passed away today.

Mirawas, whose real name was Hayat Khan, was born in 1955 in Tehsil Tangi, Charsadda district. He was a well-known Pashto comedian, singer, and stand-up artist who carved a unique place for himself in Pashto dramas and stage shows through his distinctive humor.

His comedic talent became evident during his school days when people from neighboring schools would gather to watch his performances. Throughout his career, he worked in numerous radio, television shows, and stage dramas.

He released over 500 cassette recordings and more than 800 Pashto comedy albums.

In 2018, Mirawas published his second book, Gup da Mirawas, which featured parodies of popular Pashto and urdu songs, along with satirical and humorous poetry.

In recent years, he suffered from severe health issues, including diabetes and high blood pressure. His condition worsened to the extent that one of his legs had to be amputated, and doctors feared for the other as well. He was receiving treatment at Mardan Medical Complex at the time of his passing.

Mirawas' death has left his fans and the entertainment industry in mourning, with people from all walks of life expressing deep sorrow over his demise.

