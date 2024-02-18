Renowned Pashto Poet Amir Hamza Khan Shinwari Remembered
Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) The 29th death anniversary of renowned Pashto poet, writer, novelist, translator and the father of Pashto ghazal Amir Hamza Khan Shinwari was observed on Sunday.
Shinwari was born in Landi Kotal. After matriculation, he became inclined towards the literary arts. In 1935, he wrote the first Pashto drama, 'Zamindar,' for All India Radio Peshawar, followed by scripting the story, dialogues, and lyrics for the first Pashto film, 'Laila Majnoon,' released from Bombay in 1941. Apart from writing, he also directed and performed playback singing duties.
Following the establishment of Pakistan, Hamza Shinwari penned numerous dramas, features, and speeches for Radio Pakistan Peshawar. As a translator, he rendered translation of Rahman Baba's 204 ghazals into urdu, while translating Allama Iqbal's 'Javid Nama' and 'Armughan-e-Hijaz' into Pashto. He also translated 'Nahjul Balagha' into Pashto.
Amir Hamza Shinwari contributed to every genre of Pashto literature, leaving behind a rich legacy in mysticism, poetry, psychology, and culture through numerous prose and poetic works.
His work 'Tajalliyat-e-Mohammadiya' is considered as a seminal work in Pashto Sufi literature.
He is respectfully remembered as 'Hamza Baba' or the 'Father of Pashto Ghazal '. It is believed that he introduced the ghazal in Pashto poetry.
Amir Hamza Shinwari also served as the editor of the Pashto page of the English newspaper 'Khyber Mail', where he contributed daily columns under the title 'Zhor Fikrona' (Deep Thoughts) on various social and literary topics.
In recognition of his literary services, the Government of Pakistan conferred upon him the 'President’s Award for Pride of Performance' and the ‘Sitara-i-Imtiaz’.
Amir Hamza Shinwari passed away on February 18, 1994, and was laid to rest in his ancestral area. Even today, thousands of people gather at his shrine annually to pay tribute to this great Sufi poet.
Recent Stories
PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024
Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors
Husband killed wife in Firozka
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case
Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah
PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions
PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players
DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai
Nine terrorists killed in two separate operations conducted in KP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Murree administration urges tourists to get weather updates before visiting 'Queen of Hills'7 minutes ago
-
Met office predicts snowfall in Murree from today7 minutes ago
-
GCUF announces admission schedule for private candidates in Associate Degrees17 minutes ago
-
12 marriage halls fined over violation27 minutes ago
-
Citizens urged to save water during Khanpur canal de-silting57 minutes ago
-
Cop injured in Rawalpindi shootout with suspects1 hour ago
-
RDA gears up operation against illegal housing schemes1 hour ago
-
Five member of family died in road accident in Mohmand tribal distt1 hour ago
-
Two killed, five injured in Bhakkar road mishap1 hour ago
-
Partly cloudy to cloudy weather with rain-wind thunderstorm & snowfall over hills expected3 hours ago
-
Bus-car collision kills five in Mohmand4 hours ago
-
Five passengers killed in Lasbela bus collision4 hours ago