Renowned Pashto Writer Ghazi Sial Dies

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 10:01 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Renowned Pashto poet and scholar, Ghazi Sial passed away on Wednesday after brief illness. He was born in 1935 and author of more than a dozen books.

In recognition of his literary services, he was awarded with President's award for pride of performance.

He has been given the title of 'Baba Sandara' in Pashto literature.

The literary services of late Ghazi Sial are acknowledged not only in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but also in Afghanistan.

He will be laid to rest in his native village, Akhundan Mandan, in Bannu.

