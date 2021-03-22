Renowned people get c-vaccine at Arts Council Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Senior journalist Mazhar Abbas, FPCCI President Nasser Hayat Magoon, CPLC Former Chief Ahmed Chinoy, renowned painter Aftab Zafar and others Monday got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine here at the Arts Council Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Senior journalist Mazhar Abbas, FPCCI President Nasser Hayat Magoon, CPLC Former Chief Ahmed Chinoy, renowned painter Aftab Zafar and others Monday got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine here at the Arts Council Karachi.

The Arts Council members were delighted to see professionalism of the ACP staff and praised the efforts and efficiency of their president Mohammad Ahmed Shah.