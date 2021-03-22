UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Renowned People Get C-vaccine At Arts Council Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 08:48 PM

Renowned people get c-vaccine at Arts Council Karachi

Senior journalist Mazhar Abbas, FPCCI President Nasser Hayat Magoon, CPLC Former Chief Ahmed Chinoy, renowned painter Aftab Zafar and others Monday got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine here at the Arts Council Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Senior journalist Mazhar Abbas, FPCCI President Nasser Hayat Magoon, CPLC Former Chief Ahmed Chinoy, renowned painter Aftab Zafar and others Monday got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine here at the Arts Council Karachi.

The Arts Council members were delighted to see professionalism of the ACP staff and praised the efforts and efficiency of their president Mohammad Ahmed Shah.

Related Topics

Karachi

Recent Stories

Top corporate executives welcome launch of industr ..

6 minutes ago

US Imposes New Myanmar-Related Sanctions on 2 Indi ..

2 minutes ago

Top Congo opposition candidate dies of Covid on el ..

3 minutes ago

Persistent smog issues may reduce average life spa ..

3 minutes ago

IGP visits martyred Imran Abbas house

3 minutes ago

UK 'reassured' EU will not block Covid vaccines

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.