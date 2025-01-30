Open Menu

Renowned Photographer Donates Books To Alhamra Library

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Renowned photographer donates books to Alhamra Library

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Renowned photographer Arif Mahmood has donated five of his books to the Alhamra Library.

Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed acknowledged the contribution: "We deeply appreciate Arif Mahmood’s dedication to the arts and his commitment to knowledge-sharing," he said in a statement. The donated books are a significant resource for photography enthusiasts, history scholars, and individuals interested in cultural studies. This collection will be a valuable addition for those seeking to explore the world of fine arts through an expert’s lens, the statement added.

Executive Director Alhamra Tauqeer Haider Kazmi expressed gratitude for the donation, remarking, "We are taking key steps to promote a reading culture, and these books are a meaningful addition to our library’s collection."

Arif Mahmood, while sharing his motivation for this initiative, stated, "I want to share my work with those passionate about photography. Our society greatly needs a stronger culture of knowledge and learning."

The Alhamra Library also issued a formal letter of gratitude to Arif Mahmood.

Recent Stories

Grand Slam-winner Emma Raducanu to compete at Muba ..

Grand Slam-winner Emma Raducanu to compete at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

11 minutes ago
 DXB records highest annual traffic in 2024, celebr ..

DXB records highest annual traffic in 2024, celebrating decade as world’s busi ..

26 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with US, conveys condolen ..

UAE expresses solidarity with US, conveys condolences over plane, helicopter cra ..

41 minutes ago
 EasyLease revenue surges to AED456 million in 2024

EasyLease revenue surges to AED456 million in 2024

41 minutes ago
 vivo X200 Pro Launching Soon in Pakistan: Experien ..

Vivo X200 Pro Launching Soon in Pakistan: Experience the Future of Photography w ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues police, security reorganisati ..

Sharjah Ruler issues police, security reorganisation law

1 hour ago
Sharjah Ruler restructures police & security force ..

Sharjah Ruler restructures police & security forces in Sharjah

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Defence receives first patch of French ..

Ministry of Defence receives first patch of French 'Rafale' fighter jets

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Alaska, US

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Alaska, US

4 hours ago
 Six Khwarij killed during Mir Ali IBO in North Waz ..

Six Khwarij killed during Mir Ali IBO in North Waziristan: ISPR

4 hours ago
 Plane crashes into military helicopter in Washingt ..

Plane crashes into military helicopter in Washington

5 hours ago
 “Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman wait ..

“Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman waits whole night for her lover

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan