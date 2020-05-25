UrduPoint.com
Renowned Photojournalist Gulshan Azeez Laid To Rest

Mon 25th May 2020

Renowned photojournalist Gulshan Azeez laid to rest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Founder member of the Sports Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, renowned photojournalist associated with Daily Mashriq more than 45 years, Gulshan Azeez laid to rest in the Rehman Baba graveyard.

He died late Sunday night after protracted illness. His Nimaz-e-Janaza was offered here at Madrasa Ashrafia, Zaryab Coloney and was attended by his relatives, members of the Photo Journalists Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, President Pakistan Sports Writers Federation and Secretary General AIPs Aziz Amjad Aziz Malik, President Sports Writers Association Ijaz Ahmad Khan and its members, journalists and various political figures.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan, former Sports Minister and Vice President Pakistan Olympic Association, Syed Aqil Shah, former Chairman Competition Committee Pakistan Hockey Federation Syed Zahir Shah, Managing Director Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junaid Khan, Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak, former international athletes Habib Ur Rehman, Bahre Karam, President Peshawar Press Club Syed Bokhar Shah, Secretary Imran Yousafzai, President and Secretaries of Khyber Union of Journalist have expressed profound grief and sorrow over his death.

In their separate messages they expressed sympathy with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul. He is survived by a widow.

Gulshan Azeez was considered an institution and worked particularly on highlighting tourism potential, beauties of Pakistan, wildlife, architecture, creative, artwork, underwater clicks and unmatched sports events shots worth watching and awarded with number of awards.

He was also awarded as winner of the International Photo Festival organized in Pakistan while his professional work was also acknowledged by UNICEF Photo Journalist on his classic clicks of Polio victims.

He was also awarded with the name, "The Man with his History of Photographs", while many of his photo exhibition got attention at national and international levels.

Gulshan Azeez also acclaimed best photo journalist awards at international level by representing Pakistan as a travel Guide Photo Journalist on his extra ordinary work on picaresque beauty of the country.

A very soft spoken Gulshan Aziz and a nice man by heart, supportive, worked was an institution for his juniors and new comers in this field.

His master pieces were still part of major Press Clubs of the country and art galleries at national and international level.

He few master pieces of historical sites were still preserved in the archives and Peshawar Museum. These collection have no match but a history he sets up for the generation to come.

He was awarded best photographer award by different national magazines including Photoline for his picture "Cross the River". A gold medal was also awarded to him in recognition his work by a former governor of the province.

MD Tourism, Junaid Khan in his condolence message, paid tribute to the services of the late photographer saying, "Gulshan Aziz, a Peshawar based photographer took some iconic images that we used in Tourism Corporation, KP tourism publications, brochures, calendars, postcards and posters from 1990s onwards." Photos of LRH, Shandur, Mallam Jabba, St Michael's Church, Khyber Steam Rail, Raj Kapoor Home etc. became visual tourism icons, he added. Gulshan was a hardworking man whose work deserved better acknowledgement in his lifetime, he remarked.

"We at TCKP duly acknowledges his meritorious services and pray for his blessed eternal abode," Junaid further added.

