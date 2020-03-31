UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Renowned Playwright Abdul Qadir Junejo Passes Away

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 12:10 AM

Renowned playwright Abdul Qadir Junejo passes away

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Renowned playwright and story writer Abdul Qadir Junejo has passed away in Jamshoro on Monday evening. He was 75.

His funeral prayer will be offered at ancestral village Jinhan Junejo near Mithi in district Tharparkar on Tuesday.

Junejo was not only known for an impeccable command on story writing and column writing at large but he was incredibly talented drama writer of his time as well.

His notable works published in English, urdu and Sindhi languages and wrote dramas and serials that aired on ptv and commercial channels. He gained popularity in South Asia from his dramas Parenda, Dewareen, Choti Si Dunya and Dhool.

Abdul Qadir Junejo wrote six Sindhi and 13 Urdu drama serials aired on PTV and other channels of the country.

The Government of Pakistan awarded him pride of performance in 2008 and Sindh government awarded him Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai in 2016. He also received several awards from local organizations.

Junejo started working as Primary school Teacher in 1962 and became Secondary School Teacher in 1972. He was then appointed as Director at Institute of Sindhology, Jamshoro. He also remained chairman of Sindhi Language Authority from 2005 to 2008.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Jamshoro Tharparkar 2016 Prayer From Government Asia PTV

Recent Stories

UAE cabinet approves new measures to contain impac ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Sri Lan ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Grand Imam of Al Azhar review g ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mauritanian President discuss e ..

46 minutes ago

April fuel prices announced

46 minutes ago

New York welcomes hospital ship as coronavirus acc ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.