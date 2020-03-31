Renowned playwright Abdul Qadir Junejo passes away

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Renowned playwright and story writer Abdul Qadir Junejo has passed away in Jamshoro on Monday evening. He was 75.

His funeral prayer will be offered at ancestral village Jinhan Junejo near Mithi in district Tharparkar on Tuesday.

Junejo was not only known for an impeccable command on story writing and column writing at large but he was incredibly talented drama writer of his time as well.

His notable works published in English, urdu and Sindhi languages and wrote dramas and serials that aired on ptv and commercial channels. He gained popularity in South Asia from his dramas Parenda, Dewareen, Choti Si Dunya and Dhool.

Abdul Qadir Junejo wrote six Sindhi and 13 Urdu drama serials aired on PTV and other channels of the country.

The Government of Pakistan awarded him pride of performance in 2008 and Sindh government awarded him Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai in 2016. He also received several awards from local organizations.

Junejo started working as Primary school Teacher in 1962 and became Secondary School Teacher in 1972. He was then appointed as Director at Institute of Sindhology, Jamshoro. He also remained chairman of Sindhi Language Authority from 2005 to 2008.