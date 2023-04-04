Close
Renowned Playwright Mirza Adeeb Remembered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Renowned playwright Mirza Adeeb remembered

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Renowned urdu playwright and short story writer, Mirza Adeeb was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Tuesday.

Adeeb's birth name was Dilawer Hussain Ali, but he came to be known in the literary world as Mirza Adeeb.

He was born on April 4, 1914, in Lahore to Mirza Basheer Ali. He attended Government Islamia High school, Bhati Gate, Lahore and got his Bachelor of Arts degree from Islamia College, Lahore.

In the beginning, he made poetry his device but later pursued his interest in playwriting as his metier.

At first, Adeeb wrote romantic prose. Later, he switched to writing plays about everyday events and incidents taking place in the society; focusing more on social problems. His later works were pragmatist and he used simple and everyday language in his plays, which enabled them to get a greater audience.

Moreover, he had begun writing one-act dramas, which made them easier to broadcast over radio and television. When he affiliated himself with Radio Pakistan, many of his plays were broadcast and they gained popularity among the masses. He is listed as a prominent Urdu playwright of the modern era.

Adeeb's main works, other than dramas, include stories and biographies. He also wrote critical essays and commentaries on books, besides writing columns in newspapers. Besides, he also discharged his duties as the editor of many magazines, of which the most notable is 'Adab-e Layif', Urdu for 'Humorous Literature'. He also translated some American stories into Urdu. He also wrote numerous stories for children. His plays and short stories won him many prizes and awards.

Mirza Adeeb died on July 31, 1999, in Lahore.

