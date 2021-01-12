UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Renowned Poet Ahmed Faraz Asset Of The Nation: Shibli

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 11:50 AM

Renowned poet Ahmed Faraz asset of the nation: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said on Tuesday renowned urdu poet Ahmad Faraz was an asset of the nation and the love and affection he received from the people had no parallel in the country's literary history.

He was talking to the media persons at H-8/1 graveyard on the occasion of 90th birth anniversary of his father Ahmad Faraz where he had come to offer Fateha. He said that Faraz had a distinct style and he advocated the cause of oppressed people of the society.

Shibli Faraz said that the late poet had great expectations from the new generation and there was need to publicize his message which could prove helpful in moving forward.

Saying that work of great poets and literary figures such as Ahmad Faraz was a source of guidance for the nation which should celebrate the anniversaries of great literary figures to acquaint the new generation about their achievements

Related Topics

Media From Love

Recent Stories

Russia Keeps Air Travel With UK Suspended Through ..

11 minutes ago

AJK PM denounces unprovoked Indian firing across L ..

13 minutes ago

Japan's Power Facilities Critically Overstretched ..

13 minutes ago

Germany reports 12,802 new coronavirus cases

29 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 41 more deaths due to COVID-19, w ..

1 hour ago

The charge of Saifee Eide Zahabi Institute of Tech ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.