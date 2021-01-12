Renowned poet Ahmed Faraz asset of the nation: Shibli

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said on Tuesday renowned urdu poet Ahmad Faraz was an asset of the nation and the love and affection he received from the people had no parallel in the country's literary history.

He was talking to the media persons at H-8/1 graveyard on the occasion of 90th birth anniversary of his father Ahmad Faraz where he had come to offer Fateha. He said that Faraz had a distinct style and he advocated the cause of oppressed people of the society.

Shibli Faraz said that the late poet had great expectations from the new generation and there was need to publicize his message which could prove helpful in moving forward.

Saying that work of great poets and literary figures such as Ahmad Faraz was a source of guidance for the nation which should celebrate the anniversaries of great literary figures to acquaint the new generation about their achievements