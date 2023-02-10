Renowned poet Amjad Islam Amjad passes away

Literary icon and renowned Urdu poet and columnist Amjad Islam Amjad passed away in Lahore on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ):Literary icon and renowned Urdu poet and columnist Amjad Islam Amjad passed away in Lahore on Friday.

According to a private news channel, he died due to cardiac arrest at the age of 78.

Amjad Islam Amjad was born on 4 August 1944 in Lahore. He had also been writing drama series, columns, and lyrics (nazm).

Amjad Islam authored more than 40 books in his career that span over 50 years. He received many awards for his literary work and screenplay for TV, including Pride of Performance and Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

Some of the most-acclaimed TV series he wrote for PTC include Waris, Dehleez, Samandar, Waqt, Fishaar, Raat, Din, Eendhen, and Inkaar. He had also written some plays for children including Jadu Ki Sheeshi, Bahadur Shehzada, and Daal Mei Kala.

Of the 40 books he authored, most were in the poetry niche including Itne Khwab Kahan Rakhun Gaa, Baarish Ki Awaz, Phir Yun Huwa, Zindagi Ke Meley Mein, Nazdeek, Yahin Kahin, and Sapne Baat Nahi Karte (lyrics).