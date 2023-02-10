UrduPoint.com

Renowned Poet Amjad Islam Amjad Passes Away

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2023 | 07:06 PM

Renowned poet Amjad Islam Amjad passes away

Literary icon and renowned Urdu poet and columnist Amjad Islam Amjad passed away in Lahore on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ):Literary icon and renowned Urdu poet and columnist Amjad Islam Amjad passed away in Lahore on Friday.

According to a private news channel, he died due to cardiac arrest at the age of 78.

Amjad Islam Amjad was born on 4 August 1944 in Lahore. He had also been writing drama series, columns, and lyrics (nazm).

Amjad Islam authored more than 40 books in his career that span over 50 years. He received many awards for his literary work and screenplay for TV, including Pride of Performance and Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

Some of the most-acclaimed TV series he wrote for PTC include Waris, Dehleez, Samandar, Waqt, Fishaar, Raat, Din, Eendhen, and Inkaar. He had also written some plays for children including Jadu Ki Sheeshi, Bahadur Shehzada, and Daal Mei Kala.

Of the 40 books he authored, most were in the poetry niche including Itne Khwab Kahan Rakhun Gaa, Baarish Ki Awaz, Phir Yun Huwa, Zindagi Ke Meley Mein, Nazdeek, Yahin Kahin, and Sapne Baat Nahi Karte (lyrics).

Related Topics

Lahore Died August TV Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited

Recent Stories

134 rescuers race against time to save earthquake ..

134 rescuers race against time to save earthquake survivors in Türkiye, Syria

10 minutes ago
 City Police arrest six alleged narcotics smugglers ..

City Police arrest six alleged narcotics smugglers, sellers

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnesses bearish tr ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnesses bearish trend, loses 724 points

12 minutes ago
 SSWMB, HCSTSI express concern over disposal of med ..

SSWMB, HCSTSI express concern over disposal of medical waste

12 minutes ago
 Commissioner emphasizes making Hyderabad polio-fre ..

Commissioner emphasizes making Hyderabad polio-free division

12 minutes ago
 138 arrested for timber smuggling in Malakand divi ..

138 arrested for timber smuggling in Malakand division; Rs 10 mln fine imposed

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.