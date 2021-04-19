UrduPoint.com
Renowned Poet, Ex Controller Radio Nawab Ali Passes Away

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 10:19 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Renowned poet and former Controller Pakistan Radio, Peshawar, Nawab Ali Khan passed away after protracted illness here on Monday.

According to his family sources, the funeral prayer of Nawab Ali Khan was offered at Moza Dobiyan that was attended by large number of political figures, intellectuals and local people.

The late poet remained associated with Radio Pakistan for many years. The employees Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation in a condolence message have expressed profound grief over his demise and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with patience.

More Stories From Pakistan

