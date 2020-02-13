UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Renowned Poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz's 109th Birth Anniversary Observed

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 12:54 PM

Renowned poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz's 109th birth anniversary observed

Famous intellectual, revolutionary Urdu Poet 'Faiz Ahmad Faiz' was remembered on his 109th birth anniversary on Thursday (today)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Famous intellectual, revolutionary urdu poet 'Faiz Ahmad Faiz' was remembered on his 109th birth anniversary on Thursday (today).

Faiz Ahmad Faiz was born on February 13, 1911 in Sialkot, the birthplace of Poet of the East, Allama Muhammad Iqbal. After having completing his education, Faiz worked as a teacher, journalist and a politician as well.

He also served in British Army before independence of Pakistan and was promoted up to a rank of lieutenant-colonel. However Faiz resigned in 1947 to join Pakistan Times, a local newspaper of progressive narrative.

Faiz was also among the first ever official Pakistani delegation to visit Bangladesh. On conclusion of Bangladesh tour he wrote his famous Ghazal "Hum Kay Thehray Ajnabi".

Faiz Ahmad Ahmad was awarded the Lenin Peace prize in 1963, which was equivalent to the Nobel Prize in the then USSR, ptv news channel reported.

Faiz Ahmad Faiz wrote dozens of ghazals, dialogues and songs for films. Faiz breathed his last on 20th November 1984 at the age of 73 years. He buried in Lahore's Gulberg graveyard.

His notable works include Naqsh-e-Faryadi, Dast-e-Sabah and Zindan-nama.

Faiz married Alys Faiz a British national who had a tremendous influence on his life and poetry.

They had two daughters Saleema and Muneeza. Alys' influence on Faiz's life and poetry is reputed to have been enormous.

Moreover, Faiz spent much of the 1950s and 1960s promoting communism in Pakistan.

In the 1965 war between India and Pakistan, he worked in an honorary capacity in the Department of Information.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Army Film And Movies Bangladesh Allama Muhammad Iqbal Education Married Visit Independence Sialkot Gulberg February November PTV

Recent Stories

Barclays bank's net profit surges 54% in 2019

33 seconds ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

35 seconds ago

Polish Prime Minister Wants to Visit Smolensk on A ..

36 seconds ago

Book club "The Hive" to meet tomorrow

38 seconds ago

Pesco speeds up efforts against power pilferage ac ..

4 minutes ago

Red-hot Lakers beat Nuggets in overtime, Pacers sn ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.