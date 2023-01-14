Renowned poet Hafeez Jalandhari remembered

Renowned Urdu poet, the creator of the country's national anthem, Abul Asar Hafeez Jalandhari was remembered Saturday on the occasion of his birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Renowned urdu poet, the creator of the country's national anthem, Abul Asar Hafeez Jalandhari was remembered Saturday on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

He was born in Jalandhar on January 14,1900, and after the independence of Pakistan in 1947, he migrated to Lahore.

He wrote the lyrics for the national anthem in 1952.

Hafeez Jalandhari actively participated in the freedom movement and used his writings to propagate the cause of Pakistan.

He also wrote the Kashmiri Anthem, "Watan Hamara Azad Kashmir". He also wrote many patriotic songs during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965.

For his literary and patriotic services to Pakistan, Hafeez Jalandhari was awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Pride of Performance by the Government of Pakistan.

He passed away on December 21, 1982, at the age of 82 years.