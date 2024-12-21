Open Menu

Renowned Poet Hafeez Jalandhari Remembered On Death Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2024 | 11:00 PM

Renowned poet Hafeez Jalandhari remembered on death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Forty-second death anniversary of veteran poet and author of national anthem Hafeez Jalandhari was observed on Saturday.

He was born in Jalandhar on January 14 in 1900 and migrated to Lahore after independence.

He wrote the lyrics for the national anthem of Pakistan in 1952.

Hafeez Jalandhari actively participated in Pakistan Movement and used his writings to propagate for the cause of Pakistan.

He also wrote the Kashmiri Anthem, "Watan Hamara Azad Kashmir". He wrote many patriotic songs during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965.

For his literary and patriotic services to Pakistan, Hafeez Jalandhari was awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Pride of Performance by the Government of Pakistan.

He passed away on December 21, 1982 in Lahore at the age of 82 years.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Independence Azad Jammu And Kashmir January December Government

Recent Stories

Dozens of martyrs, wounded on 442nd day of war on ..

Dozens of martyrs, wounded on 442nd day of war on Gaza

31 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns car-ram ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns car-ramming in Magdeburg, Germany

1 hour ago
 Rain expected tomorrow in UAE

Rain expected tomorrow in UAE

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy Celebrates Christmas with Pakista ..

Pakistan Embassy Celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian Community

2 hours ago
 Move Over TikTok and Facebook: Moeen Chaudhry's Ma ..

Move Over TikTok and Facebook: Moeen Chaudhry's Mate App Enters the Streaming Ra ..

2 hours ago
 Spain, France emerge winners at 2024 UCI Urban Cyc ..

Spain, France emerge winners at 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships in Ab ..

2 hours ago
Youth MMA Championship 9 concludes in Dubai

Youth MMA Championship 9 concludes in Dubai

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Dressage Championship kicks off tomorrow

Fujairah Dressage Championship kicks off tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Afri ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Africa

4 hours ago
 PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING ..

PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING OVERSEAS DEPLOYMENT

4 hours ago
 Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeem ..

Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris’ demands

5 hours ago
 US official’s alleged threat perception from Pak ..

US official’s alleged threat perception from Pakistan’s missile capabilities ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan