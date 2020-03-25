Renowned poet Iqbal Haider passes away

Iqbal Haider, a known poet of the country having created a niche for himself in the genre of Haiku passed away in Dallas (USA) Tuesday night , M.Azmat Shigeyyuki Ataka, a close friend of the deceased told APP Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Iqbal Haider, a known poet of the country having created a niche for himself in the genre of Haiku passed away in Dallas (USA) Tuesday night , M.Azmat Shigeyyuki Ataka, a close friend of the deceased told APP Wednesday.

Remembering his friend, who also remained associated as a producer with Pakistan Television and was acknowledged for his creativity as well as commitment to his work, Ataka reminisced as how his friend developed deep interest in Haiku, a traditional Japanese poem evoking images of natural world.

"He was a true ambassador of Haiku and was among the poets who made extra efforts incorporating it to the urdu poetry," said the man who himself played a great role in bringing the people of Pakistan and Japan close to one another.