Renowned poet Jaun Elia remembered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) The 22nd death anniversary of renowned poet Jaun Elia was observed here and across the country on Friday.

His real name was Syed Hussain Sibt-e-Asghar Naqvi.

He was born in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh in 1931 and later migrated to Pakistan in 1957 and settled in Karachi.

Jaun Elia's unique writing style fascinates the readers and he will always be remembered for his classic poetry urdu language.

His famous poetry collections include Shayed, Ya'ni, Gumaan, Lekin, Ramooz and Goya.

Jaun Alia was awarded Presidential Pride of Performance for his literary services.

He died on this day in 2002 at Karachi.