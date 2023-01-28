Renowned poet, naat khawan Muzaffar Warsi remembered

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ):A prominent Urdu poet, critic, essayist, lyricist, and scholar Muzaffar Warsi was remembered here on his 12th death anniversary.

He was born on December 20, 1933, in Meerut as Mohammad Muzaffar ud din Siddiqui and used the pen name 'Warsi' for his writings.

He used to work for the State Bank of Pakistan as Deputy Treasurer.

Muzaffar Warsi started his poetry by writing lyrics for songs for Pakistani movies but gradually changed direction and his style of poetry became more oriented towards writing Hamd and Naats.

Talking to APP, Naat Khawan Uzair Khan said that Warsi was one of the few "distinguished voices of the present century" and one of the most prominent poets of Pakistan. He said that if a list of Urdu poets is prepared impartially, it would be impossible to skip his name.

He said that Warsi experimented with every genre of poetry including ghazal, nazam, naat, and hamd. Unique style and diversity of themes made Warsi prominent among the poets of his era, he added.

He said Warsi enlightened 'Natia Poetry' with a new style and naats like "Ya Rahmatullah Al Alameen" would always be remembered among people having a literary taste.

He received the pride of performance award from the government of Pakistan.

His published books include 'Barf ki Nao', 'Baab-e-Haram', 'Lehja', 'Noor-e-Azal', 'Alhamd', 'Hisaar', 'Lahoo ki Haryali', 'Sitaron ki Aabjoo', 'Kaaba-e-Ishq', 'Khule dareechey band hawa', 'Dil sey dar-e-Nabi tak', 'Zulm na sehna Kamand' etc.

He died at the age of 78 on January 28, 2011, in Lahore.

