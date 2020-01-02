UrduPoint.com
Renowned Poet Prof. Dr Tahir Taunsvi Laid To Rest

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 11:11 PM

Renowned poet Prof. Dr Tahir Taunsvi laid to rest

Well-known literary figure, critic, poet and intellectual Prof. Dr Tahir Taunsvi passed away due to cardiac arrest here on Thursday. He was 72

Dera Ghazi Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Well-known literary figure, critic, poet and intellectual Prof. Dr Tahir Taunsvi passed away due to cardiac arrest here on Thursday. He was 72.

The deceased professor was an author and a compiler of dozens of books. He was born on January 1, 1948.

The local poets and literary people expressed grief on demise of Tahir Taunsvi. He was laid to rest in Multan.

He served as principal of education College Multan and also enjoyed the chairmanship of Sargodha Education board.

While expressing sorrow, eminent local historian and literary figure Hashim Sher Khan advocate, Zulqarnain Ali Aslam advocate, Syed Haider Ali Bokhari advocate, Mehboob Jhangvi advocate, Abdul Malik Bhutta and Rana Faisal Iqbal said that the gap created by the death of the deceased, will never be filled.

He had also been honoured with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

