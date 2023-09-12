Open Menu

Renowned Poet Rais Amrohvi Remembered

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2023 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Renowned urdu poet Rais Amrohvi was remembered on his birth anniversary on Tuesday.

He was born on September 12, 1914, in Amroha in a notable family of scholars, his real name was Syed Muhammad Mehdi.

Almost all the members of his family were poets.

He migrated to Pakistan after partition and settled in Karachi. He was a noted scholar, Urdu poet and psychoanalyst of Pakistan, however, he cannot be classified as a psychoanalyst in a traditional sense, as he looked at psychology through a spiritual perspective rather than a scientific one.

He was known for his unique style of Qatanigari (quatrain writing).

For many decades he penned quatrains every day for a leading Urdu newspaper.

He also supported the Urdu language and the Urdu-speaking people of Pakistan. He penned several books on metaphysics, meditation and yoga.

He also tried to produce a standard Urdu translation of the Bhagavad Gita.

He died on September 22, 1988.

