Renowned poet Rasa Chughtai remembered on 7th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) The seventh death anniversary of renowned urdu poet Rasa Chughtai was observed on Sunday.

He was born in Sarai Madhupur, Rajasthan, in 1928 his real name was Mirza Mohtasham Ali Baig, and he migrated to Pakistan in 1950 and made significant contributions to Urdu literature.

Rasa Chughtai worked in various institutions and was associated with the daily newspaper Hurriyat in Karachi.

He was honored with the Presidential Award for Excellence by the Government of Pakistan for his literary achievements in 2001.

His poetry collections, including Rekhta, Zanjeer Hamsaigi, Tasneef, Chashma Thande Pana Ka, and Tere Aane Ka Intezar Raha, continue to inspire readers and remain popular in literary circles.

Rasa Chughtai passed away in Karachi on January 5, 2018.