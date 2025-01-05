Open Menu

Renowned Poet Rasa Chughtai Remembered On 7th Death Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Renowned poet Rasa Chughtai remembered on 7th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) The seventh death anniversary of renowned urdu poet Rasa Chughtai was observed on Sunday.

He was born in Sarai Madhupur, Rajasthan, in 1928 his real name was Mirza Mohtasham Ali Baig, and he migrated to Pakistan in 1950 and made significant contributions to Urdu literature.

 

Rasa Chughtai worked in various institutions and was associated with the daily newspaper Hurriyat in Karachi.

He was honored with the Presidential Award for Excellence by the Government of Pakistan for his literary achievements in 2001. 

His poetry collections, including Rekhta, Zanjeer Hamsaigi, Tasneef, Chashma Thande Pana Ka, and Tere Aane Ka Intezar Raha, continue to inspire readers and remain popular in literary circles. 

Rasa Chughtai passed away in Karachi on January 5, 2018.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan January Sunday 2018 Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan I ..

Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan Iqbal

15 hours ago
 India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims ..

India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's ..

15 hours ago
 CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operat ..

CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operations

15 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat

PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat

16 hours ago
Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exc ..

Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exciting finish

16 hours ago
 PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any ..

PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any trade

16 hours ago
 3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast

3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast

16 hours ago
 Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses dee ..

Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses deep sorrow

16 hours ago
 Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches

Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches

16 hours ago
 Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swin ..

Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swing in Karachi

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan