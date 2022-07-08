Renowned poet, religious scholar Mushtaq Kashmiri passes away in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :A renowned poet and religious scholar, Mushtaq Kashmiri passed away in Srinagar, today.

The Kashmiri poet, Mushtaq Kashmiri was among religious scholars, social reformers and pro-freedom activists and was an uncompromising campaigner against Indian illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, said a press release.

He had been ill for several months. His funeral was held at Saida Kadal in Srinagar, where his martyred son, Rajab-ul-Islam is buried in the Martyrs' Graveyard, who also laid his life for the just cause of Kashmir.

He was also a member of the Jammu and Kashmir Jamaat-e-Islami and remained in jails for several years after 1965.

The family has a great sacrifice on the Kashmiris right to self-determination movement.

APHC leaders in IIOJK and AJK chapter in their statements expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Mushtaq Kashmiri.

They paid rich tributes to him for his services towards the freedom movement with full sincerity and dedication. He and his family had dedicated his life to the freedom movement and his entire life is full of sacrifices.

They offered sincere condolences to the family and well-wishers of Mushtaq Kashmiri.