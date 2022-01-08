Renowned poet Sarfraz Shahid remembered at Punjab Arts Council

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Under the auspices of the Punjab Arts Council, a condolence reference was held in the memory of renowned poet Sarfraz Shahid here on Saturday.

The reference was presided over by Naheed Manzoor while Mehboob Zafar performed the duties of the anchor. Addressing a condolence reference, Naheed Manzoor said that Sarfraz Shahid was a poet with a sense of humour, and his poetry would always witness that he considered politeness and admiration an essential part of poetry. She said he was also fluent in Urdu, Arabic and Persian literature. The special guest of condolence reference, Dr Ehsan Akbar, said that Sarfraz Shahid introduced new dimensions in comic poetry, and his creations were a valuable asset of urdu literature.

He noted that Sarfraz Shahid's services for literature would be remembered forever. Addressing the reference, Prof. Dr Inam-ul-Haq Javed said that Sarfraz Shahid served literature all his life, his poetry was a beacon for those interested in literature.

He gave a new colour to poetry by mixing solid messages with humour. Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said that Sarfraz Shahid was second to none in humorous poetry; therefore, he was equally popular in the country and abroad.

The reference was also addressed by Hassan Abbas Raza, Khurram Khaliq, Anjum Khaliq, Farheen Chaudhry, Jahangir Imran, Saleem Akhtar, Naeem Akram Qureshi and others.

In addition, many people belonging to the literary circle participated in the condolence reference.