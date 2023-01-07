UrduPoint.com

Renowned Poet Shad Azimabadi Remembered On His 96th Death Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2023 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Shad Azimabadi was remembered in the literary circles here Saturday on his 96th death anniversary and for the services to the urdu language and literature.

The real name of Shad Azimabadi was Syed Ali Mohammad and he was born in Azeemabad, now Patna.

He received traditional education rather early and learned Urdu, Persian, and Arabic, which was followed by studies of islam and other religions.

Shad received counseling on his poetry from several master craftsmen and emerged as a poet of remarkable merit and a sound scholar. He earned the title of Khan Bahadur from the British government and received a monthly stipend.

He was essentially a poet of the ghazal tradition and he distinguished himself on account of his refreshing ideas and novel ways of expression. He engaged with issues in ethics, philosophy, and mysticism.

Following Mir Anis, the celebrated poet of marsiya, he also practiced this form.

A full-time poet and writer, Shad has left behind a huge amount of literary works including a biography called Hayaat-e Faryaad, a historical tract called Nawa-i-Watan, collected poems entitled Kulliyaat-e Shad and Maikhana-i-Ilhaam, and an account of marsiya poets, called Fikr-e Baleegh.

