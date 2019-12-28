Renowned poet Shaikh Ayaz was remembered on his 22nd death anniversary

The 22nd death anniversary of renowned poet of Sindh, Shaikh Mubarak Ali, popularly known as Shaikh Ayaz, was observed on Saturday (today)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :The 22nd death anniversary of renowned poet of Sindh , Shaikh Mubarak Ali, popularly known as Shaikh Ayaz, was observed on Saturday (today).

A ceremony to observe death anniversary of Shaikh Ayaz was held at Bhit Shah on his grave in which large number of intellectuals, scholars, poets and members of civil society participated.

Floral wreaths and roses were laid at the grave of revolutionary poet who had also served as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Sindh in late 1970's.

Rich tributes were paid to Shaikh Ayaz on his literary contribution which is an enlightened chapter of Sindhi literature after great poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai.

Shaikh Ayaz was died on December 28, 1997 and had been buried on the brink of Karar lake near shrine of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai at Bhit Shah town of district Matiari.

On the occasion, poetry of of Shaikh Ayaz was narrated after laying of floral wreaths on his grave.

abd/nsr