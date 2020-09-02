UrduPoint.com
Renowned Poet, Writer Ahmad Rahi Remembered

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Legendary Punjabi poet and writer, Ahmad Rahi was remembered today (Wednesday) on his 18th death anniversary.

During his life, Rahi wrote scores of songs for films and a number of books on poetry. His songs for the film Heer Ranjha garnered him immense fame.

In a career spanning 3 decades, Rahi wrote over 1,900 songs for urdu and Punjabi films.

It is pertinent to note that the 1,700 songs out of the 1,900 written by Rahi were sung by renowned Pakistani singer and melody queen, Madam Noor Jehan. The rest of his songs were recorded by ghazal maestros Mehdi Hassan, Malika Pukhraj and others, electronic channels reported.

Ahmad also wrote about the partition of India.

His first book Trinjan, published in 1952, which was a poetry collection having themes of Punjabi culture and partition. 'Taranjun' is the only book in Punjabi which has been translated by the Oxford University.

Another aspect of Rahi's poetry is the influence of Punjabi folk tales and folk music. The folk heroines Heer, Sahiban, Sohni all are present as living characters in his works.

The government had conferred Pride of Performance Award on him for his great literary work and services for the Pakistani film industry.

He breathed his last on September 2, 2002 at the age of 79, leaving behind a glowing trail of over 1,900 unforgettable melodies and around 260 film scripts.

