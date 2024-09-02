Renowned Poet, Writer Ahmad Rahi Remembered
September 02, 2024
The twenty-second death anniversary of renowned poet and writer Ahmad Rahi was observed here and across the country on Monday
He was born in Amritsar in 1923.
Famous for writing charismatic film poetry, Ahmad Rahi wrote songs for more than hundred movies.
Songs of Pakistani Punjabi film Heer Ranjha earned him a national applause.
His collection of Punjabi poetry Taranjan won the Adamji award.
Ahmad Rahi was awarded Pride of Performance by the Government of Pakistan for his contribution in art and literature.
