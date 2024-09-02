Open Menu

Renowned Poet, Writer Ahmad Rahi Remembered

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2024 | 09:32 PM

Renowned poet, writer Ahmad Rahi remembered

The twenty-second death anniversary of renowned poet and writer Ahmad Rahi was observed here and across the country on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The twenty-second death anniversary of renowned poet and writer Ahmad Rahi was observed here and across the country on Monday.

He was born in Amritsar in 1923.

Famous for writing charismatic film poetry, Ahmad Rahi wrote songs for more than hundred movies.

Songs of Pakistani Punjabi film Heer Ranjha earned him a national applause.

His collection of Punjabi poetry Taranjan won the Adamji award.

Ahmad Rahi was awarded Pride of Performance by the Government of Pakistan for his contribution in art and literature.

He died on this day in Lahore in 2002.

